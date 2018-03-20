Play

Slater has signed a two-year deal to remain with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old rarely contributes on offense, but the 2008 fifth-rounder has been a mainstay on special teams for the Patriots since then and that's a role Slater will reprise in 2018.

