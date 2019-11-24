Play

Slater (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Slater popped up on the injury report for Friday's practice session, but as evidenced by this news, it seemed nothing more than a precaution. Now that the 34-year-old is officially healthy, he's expected to be deployed in his usual depth receiver role, while operating on special teams.

