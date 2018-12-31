Patriots' Matthew Slater: Records 11 tackles in 2018
Slater logged 11 special-teams tackles in 2018.
Though listed as a wide receiver, the 33-year-old hasn't caught a pass since the 2011 campaign. Slater earns his keep as a core special-teamer, a role he's slated to reprise next season, given that he's signed through 2019.
