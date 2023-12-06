Slater played all 21 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

Slater has suited up for all 12 of the Patriots' games this season but has played all 272 of his snaps on special teams. Though he's listed as a receiver, Slater hasn't even drawn a target since the 2016 season and likely won't be counted on to contribute on offense even if the four wideouts currently on New England's Week 14 injury report -- DeVante Parker (knee), Demario Douglas (concussion), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) aren't able to play Thursday against the Steelers.