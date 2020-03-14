Patriots' Matthew Slater: Signs two-year extension
Slater and the Patriots have agreed on a two-year contract extension, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Slater has been with the Patriots since he was drafted in 2008. He is considered one of the best special teams players in the league, so this move certainly makes sense for New England.
