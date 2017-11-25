The Patriots have deemed Slater (hamstring) as questionable for its matchup versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Slater was limited in practice all week and is trending toward a true game-time decision Sunday. The veteran missed last week's game versus the Raiders. His presence is mainly felt on special teams, so the Patriots' offense is not expected to be affected should he remain sidelined.

