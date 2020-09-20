site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Matthew Slater: Suiting up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Slater (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Slater battled a knee injury leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he's managed to get healthy in time to suit up. The veteran wideout will handle his usual role as a special-teams ace.
