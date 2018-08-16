Slater (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Although Slater's is generously labeled as a wide receiver, he's mainly used as a returner and special teams gunner. The 32-year-old is entering his 11th season with the Patriots but hasn't hauled in a pass since the 2011 season. He's off the PUP list now, though, so expect him to return to action soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories