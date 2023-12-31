Slater (hamstring) is available for Sunday's tilt against the Bills.
Slater is returning from a one-game absence due to a hamstring issue. Look for him to take on his usual responsibilities as the Patriots' special teams anchor, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
