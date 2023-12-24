Slater (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
It marks the first time since 2017 that the Patriots' key special-teamer has missed a game. The team elevated Breon Borders to the active roster, who could fill in for Slater in Sunday's contest.
