Harris' one-year, $1 million deal with the Patriots includes $90,000 guaranteed, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old caught 28 passes for 304 yards in 12 games for Washington last season, but after he wasn't offered a contract tender as a restricted free agent, the Patriots swooped in and signed the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder to a low-risk deal that also includes an injury split/waiver. Harris doesn't have blazing speed, but he's viewed as a solid route-runner with good hands, which gives him a chance to build a rapport with QB Tom Brady. Beyond Julian Edelman, there's not much certainly with regard to New England's wideout corps, though on top of the free-agent additions of Harris and Bruce Ellington, we suspect that further moves are forthcoming, either through free agency, the draft or the trade route.

More News
Our Latest Stories