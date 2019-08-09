Patriots' Maurice Harris: Finds paydirt in preseason opener
Harris caught three of five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-3 preseason opening win over the Lions.
Harris opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown catch from Brian Hoyer. The former Redskins wideout has just one career regular-season touchdown in three NFL campaigns and has never eclipsed 304 receiving yards in a season, but he's making a case to earn significant playing time in a wide open competition on the outside. This performance was another step in the right direction.
