The one-year deal Harris signed Wednesday with the Patriots contains $90,000 guaranteed, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old caught 28 passes for 304 yards in 12 games for Washington last season, but after he wasn't tendered a contract as a restricted free agent, the Patriots swooped in and signed him to a low-risk deal that also includes an injury split/waiver. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout doesn't have blazing speed, but he's viewed as a solid route runner with good hands, which gives him a chance to build a rapport with quarterback Tom Brady. Beyond Julian Edelman, there's not much certainly with regard to New England's wideout corps, though on top of the free-agent additions of Harris and Bruce Ellington, it's likely that further moves are forthcoming, either through free agency, the draft or the trade market.

