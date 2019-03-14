Patriots' Maurice Harris: Joins New England receiving corps
The Patriots have signed Harris, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The team also signed Bruce Ellington on Thursday, adding further depth to a receiving corps that still needs some beefing up. Harris caught 28 passes for 304 yards in 12 games with Washington last season, with those numbers propped up by the 26-year-old's 10-catch, 124-yard effort in a Week 9 loss to the Falcons. Despite his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, Harris is a candidate to see some slot work with the Patriots, though at this stage, Julian Edelman is the only receiver on the team with a clearly defined role in the offense.
