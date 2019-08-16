Patriots' Maurice Harris: Lower-leg issue
Harris is dealing with a lower-leg injury, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Per the report, Harris' issue could sideline him "a while," a development that might help undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers carve out of spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster to start the coming season.
