Harris is dealing with a lower-leg injury, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Per the report, Harris' issue could sideline him "a while," a development that might help undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers carve out of spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster to start the coming season.

