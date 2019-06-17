Patriots' Maurice Harris: Making case for roster spot
Harris looked good throughout OTAs and minicamp, Jeff Howe and Nick Underhill of The Athletic report.
Howe and Underhill both put Harris on their way-too-early projection for the 53-man roster, while Dontrelle Inman is left off and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) is projected for the PUP list. The contracts hint at a slightly different picture, with Inman receiving $300,000 guaranteed and Harris getting just $90,000. The Patriots have a host of wide receivers competing for one or two spots behind Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and special teamer Matthew Slater. An impressive spring won't mean much if Harris fails to sustain his momentum into training camp and preseason.
