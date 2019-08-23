Harris (Lower leg) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Nick O'Malley of Masslive.com reports.

Harris had his moments early on in training camp, but his injury, as well as the return to the field of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) have combined to dampen the notion that he could be an early-season fantasy sleeper. Additionally, Harris is not a roster lock at this point, with N'Keal Harry also on hand and both Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers making strong cases to secure spots.

