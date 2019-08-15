Patriots' Maurice Harris: Missing practice
Harris (undisclosed) isn't present for practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.comreports.
With N'Keal Harry (leg) and Phillip Dorsett (thumb) also injured, the Patriots may be shorthanded at wide receiver for Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee. Harris was making a strong case for a roster spot prior to suffering the undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice.
