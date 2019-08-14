Patriots' Maurice Harris: Picks up injury
Harris left Tuesday's practice early due to an apparent injury, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The nature and severity of Harris' injury remain undisclosed. Phillip Dorsett also departed Tuesday's practice early, leaving a plethora of reps available for depth wideouts Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios. Harris has impressed in training camp thus far, and is competing for a role in the Patriots' receiving corps.
