Patriots' Maurice Harris: Returns in some capacity
Harris (lower leg) was present for Tuesday's practice, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
It remains unknown whether Harris was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. The 26-year-old wideout is working his way back from a lower-leg injury. Harris was making a strong case for a spot on the 53-man roster before being sidelined, and will look to continue competing for a role when healthy.
