Patriots' Michael Bennett: Absent from training camp
Bennett has remained absent from the beginning of training camp due to personal reasons, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Although the Patriots would like to have their new defensive end in attendance, Bennett's absence appears to be excused as he tends to a personal matter. In the meantime, rookie Chase Winovich could see additional reps with the first-team defense alongside fellow end Deatrich Wise.
