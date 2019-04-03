The felony charge against Bennett from a March indictment for felony injury to the elderly was dropped Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.

Bennett was alleged to have injured a 66-year-old paraplegic while pushing his way onto the field after his brother, Martellus Bennett, won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots. With those charges dismissed, Bennett can now fully focus on integrating himself within New England in advance of the 2019 campaign.