Bennett registered two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

This is Bennett's second straight game with a sack, and he now trails only Jamie Collins (2.5 sacks) for the team lead. Bennett's IDP floor is still low with just three tackles through three games, but the journeyman packs a nice ceiling with his pass rush.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories