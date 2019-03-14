Bennett was officially traded from the Eagles to the Patriots on Thursday.

The terms of the trade have yet to be released, but it's now a done deal that Bennett will continue his playing career with the Patriots in 2019. While the 33-year-old's advanced age may seem like he could be a risky addition at this point in his career, Bennett has been as reliable as defensive lineman come, playing a full 16-game season in six of the past seven years. Should he maintain his health as the year unfolds, Bennett should play a huge role in New England's attempt to replace defensive end Trey Flowers, who was allowed to walk in free agency before signing a $90 million deal with Detroit this week.