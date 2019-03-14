Patriots' Michael Bennett: Officially traded to New England
Bennett was officially traded from the Eagles to the Patriots on Thursday.
The terms of the trade have yet to be released, but it's now a done deal that Bennett will continue his playing career with the Patriots in 2019. While the 33-year-old's advanced age may seem like he could be a risky addition at this point in his career, Bennett has been as reliable as defensive lineman come, playing a full 16-game season in six of the past seven years. Should he maintain his health as the year unfolds, Bennett should play a huge role in New England's attempt to replace defensive end Trey Flowers, who was allowed to walk in free agency before signing a $90 million deal with Detroit this week.
More News
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Heading to Pats?•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Likely heading to New England•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Being shopped by Philly•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Successful debut in Philly•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Cleared for divisional round•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Draws questionable tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...