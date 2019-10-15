Bennett was handed a one-week suspension by the Patriots for conduct detrimental to the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Bennett said he got into a "philosophical disagreement" with his position coach Friday which led to the suspension. The veteran defensive end has seen a diminished role in recent weeks and played only 11 defensive snaps in last Thursday's win over the Giants. Deatrich Wise and Chase Winovich remain available to work as reserve defensive ends for Monday's game against the Jets.