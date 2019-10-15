Patriots' Michael Bennett: Receives one-week ban
Bennett was handed a one-week suspension by the Patriots for conduct detrimental to the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Bennett said he got into a "philosophical disagreement" with his position coach Friday which led to the suspension. The veteran defensive end has seen a diminished role in recent weeks and played only 11 defensive snaps in last Thursday's win over the Giants. Deatrich Wise and Chase Winovich remain available to work as reserve defensive ends for Monday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Notches another sack•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Registers sack•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Returns to training camp•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Absent from training camp•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Skipping voluntary program•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Felony charge dropped•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 TE Preview: Target Hunter
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 7 at tight end, including waiver...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Rankings: Trust Hopkins? New No. 1 QB?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Best Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...