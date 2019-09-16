Patriots' Michael Bennett: Registers sack
Bennett recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
Bennett didn't post a stat in his Patriots debut, but he made an impact in Week 2 despite playing just 25 of 63 possible defensive snaps (40 percent). His opportunities may rise as the Patriots face tougher competition, and his next chance will be Week 3 versus the Jets' backup QB Trevor Siemian.
