Bennett recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Bennett didn't post a stat in his Patriots debut, but he made an impact in Week 2 despite playing just 25 of 63 possible defensive snaps (40 percent). His opportunities may rise as the Patriots face tougher competition, and his next chance will be Week 3 versus the Jets' backup QB Trevor Siemian.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories