Patriots' Michael Bennett: Returns to training camp
Bennett was back at practice Sunday after missing training camp due to personal reasons, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bennett was absent from the beginning of training camp tending to a personal matter, but made his return Sunday. The veteran was traded to the Patriots this offseason, and is set to take the reigns of a starting role on the defensive line for 2019.
More News
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Absent from training camp•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Skipping voluntary program•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Felony charge dropped•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Restructures contract•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Officially traded to New England•
-
Eagles' Michael Bennett: Heading to Pats?•
