Patriots' Michael Bennett: Skipping voluntary program
Bennett wasn't spotted at the Patriots' voluntary offseason training program Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
His absence shouldn't be a surprise, Yates points out, as Bennett takes residences in Hawaii in the offseason. Bennett was traded from the Eagles on March 14, after he recorded 34 tackles (25 solo) and nine sacks last season. The 33-year-old will presumably join the team at some point in the offseason, and is projected to seal a starting spot on the Patriots' defensive line.
