Bennett had his suspension lifted by the Patriots on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bennett was unavailable for Monday's victory over the Jets while serving a one-week suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. More specifically, Bennett reportedly got into a "philosophical disagreement" with defensive line coach Bret Bielema. With the suspension now complete, Bennett should return to his usual role in the Week 8 game against the Browns.

