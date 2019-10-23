Play

Bennett has had his suspension uplifted by the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bennett served a one-week suspension during Monday's victory over the Jets due to conduct detrimental to the team. More specifically, it was reported that he got into a "philosophical disagreement" with his positional coach. Now that he served his suspension he is set to return to his usual role for Sunday's game against the Browns.

