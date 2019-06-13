Patriots' Michael Roberts: Traded to Patriots
The Lions are trading Roberts to the Patriots for a future late-round draft pick, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Roberts caught 16 touchdown passes his senior year at Toledo and then was selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He has played 379 offensive snaps in 23 NFL games, catching 13 of 27 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns. After finishing last season on injured reserve with a shoulder issue, the 25-year-old tight end found himself on the roster bubble once the Lions signed Jesse James and drafted T.J. Hockenson. Roberts will have a better shot to stick on the 53-man roster in New England, where Ben Watson is suspended the first four weeks of the season and Matt LaCosse is the only other tight end with a significant contract.
