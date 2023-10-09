Gesicki logged 16 of a possible 54 snaps on offense, while catching two of his four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Hunter Henry was on the field for 42 snaps, but didn't catch either of his two targets in the contest. As this coming weekend's game against the Raiders approaches, neither of the Patriots TEs are high-percentage fantasy options while working in an offense that has scored just three points over the last two weeks.