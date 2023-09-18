Gesicki, who was on the field for 53 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, caught five of his six targets for 33 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots found a way to keep both of their tight ends involved Sunday, with Hunter Henry logging 68 snaps while catching six of his seven targets for 52 yards and a TD. However, as long as a TE time share remains the norm for the team, Gesicki's bankable fantasy ceiling will be be capped. Next up for New England is a Week 3 matchup with the 1-1 Jets.