Gesicki logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Gesicki saw plenty of snaps Sunday, he didn't record a catch on one target, while fellow TE Hunter Henry (56 snaps) caught four of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the contest. While working in a time-share, Gesicki remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option as this weekend's game against the Colts approaches.