Gesicki left Monday's practice after suffering an unspecified injury on a tackling drill, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Gesicki was hurt after being tackled by Jahlani Tavai. The exact nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, but Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site believes the injury was to Gesicki's right arm. An update on the tight end's status should surface ahead of New England's next preseason game, Saturday in Green Bay.