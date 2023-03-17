The Patriots are signing Gesicki to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gesicki remains in the AFC East, moving on after five seasons with the Dolphins to sign with a division rival. The athletic tight end took a back seat to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2022, with just a 32-362-5 receiving line through 17 regular-season appearances, but he logged two straight seasons with 700+ receiving yards from 2020-21. Now in New England, Gesicki is set to form a tight end tandem with Hunter Henry, a superior blocker and capable pass-catcher in his own right. Gesicki, however, boasts deep-threat and YAC abilities unique to the Patriots' tight end room, giving him the potential to emerge as an interesting fantasy option if he can establish a successful rapport with Mac Jones this offseason.
