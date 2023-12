Gesicki logged seven of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki, who was out-snapped in the contest by fellow TEs Hunter Henry (47 snaps) and Pharaoh Brown (32 snaps), did not record a target Sunday. Following back-to-back zero-catch efforts, Gesicki is not a reliable fantasy lineup option as Thursday night's game against the Steelers approaches.