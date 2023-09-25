Gesicki caught his only target in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets for 18 yards.

Gesicki logged 34 of a possible 72 snaps on offense Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while Hunter Henry recorded 68 snaps (recording two catches) and Pharaoh Brown parlayed his 25 snaps into a 2-71-1 receiving line. After combining for nine catches on 10 targets for 87 yards through his first three outing with the Patriots, Gesicki remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option due to the team's TE time-share.