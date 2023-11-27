Watch Now:

Gesicki did not record a catch on two targets during Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

In a game in which no New England tight end caught a pass, Gesicki was on the field for 18 of a possible 68 snaps on offense Sunday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. As this coming weekend's game against the Chargers approaches, Gesicki profiles as a fantasy dart in Week 13.

More News