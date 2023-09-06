Gesicki (shoulder) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.

Gesicki suffered a mild shoulder dislocation in mid-August, but he's good to go as the Patriots season opener against the Eagles approaches. This coming season, both Gesicki and Hunter Henry figure to see their share of snaps and targets, with the Patriots likely to employ a good amount of two-tight end sets featuring the duo. The potential for a time-share could result in Gesicki's weekly volume fluctuating, but the 2018 second-rounder could carve out fantasy utility in 2023 nonetheless, given his pass-catching prowess.