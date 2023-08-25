Gesicki (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game in Tennessee, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Gesicki thus won't see any exhibition action with his new team, partly due to the mild shoulder dislocation that he sustained during practice on Aug. 14. He'll turn his focus to getting healthy for a Week 1 matchup with the Eagles on Sept. 10, when he'll potentially team with Hunter Henry as the Patriots' top TE duo.