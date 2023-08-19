Gesicki (shoulder) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Gesicki dislocated his shoulder in practice earlier this week and should be considered doubtful to play again this preseason. The Patriots are hoping Gesicki will be able to return in time for Week 1. Hunter Henry is dressed for Saturday's exhibition.
