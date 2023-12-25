Gesicki, who was on the field for 38 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos, perMike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught both of his targets in the contest for 15 yards and a touchdown.

With Hunter Henry (knee) sidelined Sunday, Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown (27 snaps, two catches for 25 yards) handled the bulk of the Patriots' TE reps in Week 16. Gesicki's TD salvaged what would have otherwise been a quiet fantasy effort, and looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Bills, he profiles as a hit-or-miss lineup option regardless of Henry's status.