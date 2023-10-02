Gesicki, who was on the field for 33 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, caught one of his three targets in the contest for 12 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 44 snaps in the game, while catching four of his five targets for 51 yards. Through his first four outings with New England, Gesicki has caught 10 of his 13 targets for 99 yards, and in the wake off back-to-back one-catch efforts, he's a speculative fantasy option in Week 5 versus New Orleans.