Gesicki, who was on the field for 21 of a possible 53 snaps on offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught one of his two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Kansas City.

Gesicki's modest production continued in Week 15, but it's possible that he and Pharaoh Brown could see added opportunities this coming weekend against the Broncos if a knee issue causes fellow TE Hunter Henry to miss time. In the event that Henry (who caught seven passes for 66 yards and a TD versus the Chiefs) is unavailable in Week 16, Gesicki's role in New England's passing attack would likely increase, but he'd still profile as a fantasy dart, even in that context.