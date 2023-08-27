Gesicki (shoulder) shed the red non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Gesicki returned to practice last week in limited fashion after suffering a mild shoulder dislocation in mid-August. It's unclear how intense Sunday's session was, but it's still encouraging to see the veteran tight end taking the next steps in his rehab process. It appears Gesicki is on track to be fully cleared soon, and there's only two weeks left before New England opens the regular season against Philadelphia at home.