Gesicki (shoulder) shed the red non-contact jersey during Sunday's practice, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Gesicki returned to practice last week in limited fashion after suffering a mild shoulder dislocation in mid-August. It's unclear how intense Sunday's session was, but it's still encouraging to see the veteran tight end taking the next steps in his rehab process. It appears Gesicki is on track to be fully cleared soon, and there's only two weeks left before New England opens the regular season against Philadelphia at home.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Not playing Friday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Not playing Saturday night•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Suffered mild shoulder dislocation•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Hurt in practice Monday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Slated to work alongside Henry•