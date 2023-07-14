This coming season, the Patriots appear likely to employ a good amount of two-tight end sets featuring Gesicki and Hunter Henry, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The report notes that over the last two seasons the Patriots ranked 25th in 12-personnel usage, but with Gesicki now in the mix instead of Jonnu Smith, look for the team to find ways to utilize the newcomer's natural pass-catching skills and alignment flexibility in tandem with Henry. Assuming new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien does in fact allocate ample snaps to New England's top TE duo, Gesicki has a good chance to see an uptick from the 32-362-5 receiving line he put up while logging 52 targets (down from 112 in 2021) in 17 games with the Dolphins last season. Per Lazar, the 27-year-old free-agent addition was "impactful in OTAs and minicamp sessions running the seam, stretching the field horizontally, and showing decent separation quickness."