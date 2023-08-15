Gesicki (shoulder) suffered a mild dislocation in practice Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots are reportedly hopeful for Gesicki's chances of suiting up Week 1 despite the shoulder injury, but it seems likely that the issue will sideline him from upcoming preseason action. In the meantime, Anthony Firkser and Matt Sokol will be candidates to handle increased reps behind Hunter Henry. Any misses preseason reps could prove significant for Gesicki, as Henry has already established himself in New England's offense and built a connection with Mac Jones.