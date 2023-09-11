Gesicki, who was on the field for 33 of a possible 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's season-opening 25-20 loss to the Eagles, caught all three of his targets for 36 yards in his regular-season debut with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow TE Hunter Henry logged 63 snaps while catching five of his six targets for 56 yards and a TD. As the season progresses, there figures to be weeks where Gesicki sees more targets, but as long as Henry is available, the 2018 second-rounder looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option.