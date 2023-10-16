Gesicki logged 36 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Gesicki caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. As long as the 2018 second-round continues to share work with fellow TE Hunter Henry, his fantasy upside will remain modest. Through six games to date, Gesicki has combined for 15 catches on 20 targets for 144 yards, while Henry has recorded an 18/183/2 receiving line in that same span.